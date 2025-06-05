Mosharraf Karim, Tanzika Amin begin filming ‘Shunno Theke Shuru’ in Canada

After more than two decades, noted director Shahidul Islam Mintu returns to television with the drama "Shunno Theke Shuru", currently being shot in Canada. The project features acclaimed actors Mosharraf Karim and Tazika Amin, marking their first time shooting a drama in the country.

Currently based in Toronto, Mintu was a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi television industry during the 1990s.

Produced under the banner of NRB TV, the new drama follows the story of a migrant father navigating the emotional and practical struggles of starting life anew in a foreign land.

The screenplay, story, and dialogue of "Shunno Theke Shuru" have been written by Tanvir Nawaz, who returns to the media after an eight-year hiatus. Nawaz now resides permanently in Canada.

The drama explores the journey of a father who migrates from Bangladesh to Canada for the betterment of his child's future. Through hardship and reflection, he comes to realise that life in migration often begins from zero—a message brought to screen through the performances of Mosharraf Karim and Tanzika Amin.

Reflecting on his return to directing, Mintu shared, "Directing drama is something I truly enjoy. Returning to work after so many years felt like stepping back into the past. Working with Mosharraf Bhai was a remarkable experience—his support made it possible to complete the shoot in such a short time. And Tanzika is both talented and dedicated—she gave the role her all."

As CEO of NRB TV, Mintu added that the network will now begin regular production of dramas, web series, and telefilms.

"Tanvir Nawaz returning to writing has been a real joy—he's a gifted writer. I'm grateful to the entire team, especially Pankha Monir on camera and Al Hazen in direction support. The technical team worked with dedication, and with this kind of support, I look forward to doing more projects."

"Shunno Theke Shuru", NRB TV's first original production, is scheduled to premiere in September.

Previously, Shahidul Islam Mintu directed popular works including the Beta film "Devdas", telefilms "Priyotomasu", "Bajimat", "Protishodh", and NTV's first 104-episode mega-serial "Ebong Ami".

He has also directed numerous documentaries and now serves as editor of the Canadian-Bengali "Weekly Bangla Mail".