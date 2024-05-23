I’m sure audiences will appreciate 'Kaalpurush’s' unique narrative: Tanzika Amin

Actress Tanzika Amin, who became immensely appreciated for her soulful portrayal in the Ashfaque Nipun directorial "Mohanagar" series, is all set to appear in a fresh character in the new web-series "Kaalpurush".

The Salzar Rahman directorial project, which also features eminent artistes like Chanchal Chowdhury and FS Nayeem, in significant roles, will be released today (May 23) on the popular OTT platform Chorki. Tanzika and Nayeem take on the role of a married couple here.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Tanzika Amin shared her thoughts and aspirations about "Kaalpurush" and other upcoming showbiz projects.

In the web-series, Tanzika plays the character of a housewife, Nova. "My character is unique and significant, offering ample opportunities to showcase my acting skills," she described.

"In the story, we have been married for a long time but have no children, which creates a sense of unhappiness," she elaborated.

When asked about the mystery surrounding the title "Kaalpurush" and who will portray the central character, Tanzika Amin chose to remain tightlipped. Refraining from revealing much, she teased, "That's a mystery viewers will discover today. Let's keep the suspense."

Discussing the plot, the actress highlighted its originality, expressing, "I am confident that audiences will appreciate the unique narrative." She noted the rising prominence of OTT platforms, saying, "A lot of care is taken in terms of OTT productions, allowing artistes to deliver their best performances. The professionalism here is remarkable."

Regarding her co-star Nayeem, Tanzika commented, "Over the years, Nayeem and I have acted together in numerous dramas. He is a good person and has made a significant sacrifice for 'Kaalpurush' by gaining over 30 kgs of body weight. Such dedication is truly commendable."

Praising Chanchal Chowdhury, her other co-star, the actress remarked, "Chanchal Chowdhury is a legendary actor and an exceptional human being. Despite any delays on my part, he has always been punctual and professional."

The shooting of "Kaalpurush" took place in December, and Tanzika Amin particularly credited director Salzar Rahman for his pivotal role in bringing the project to fruition.

Currently, Tanzika Amin is busy with several projects, having recently completed a seven-episode Eid special project and several one-hour telefictions. She is also set to continue working on web-series projects.

"Kaalpurush" marks the debut project of its director alongside another debut for singer Elita Karim. She lent her voice to the song "Mohakaal" as she sang for an OTT project, for the first time.

The project has been produced by Film Syndicate. The production house notably announced 10 projects that will be made in three years for Chorki. "Kaalpurush" is the first amongst those projects.