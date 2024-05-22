Artistes march in front of FDC, demanding 'exemplary punishment' for Nipun

It seems like the controversy isn't going to stop anytime soon as the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association (BFDC) has mostly been embroiled in disputes for a few weeks now. 25 days after the election, Nipun Akter, who lost the position of general secretary (GS) of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) to Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Misha Sawdagar, decided to file a writ in court on May 1.

Responding to Nipun Akter's writ petition, filed by her legal representative Advocate Polash Chandra Roy on May 15, the High Court suspended the declaration of Dipjol as the winner of the general secretary position in the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association election for the 2024-26 term. This suspension, issued on May 20, will remain in effect for six months.

On the other hand, 19 film-related organisations convened a meeting this afternoon to discuss the issues arising from the aftermath of the election.

However, moments before the meeting commenced, turmoil erupted within the FDC. Some artistes marched to protest against Nipun, demanding severe punishment for her actions. They carried a banner advocating for exemplary punishment for Nipun.

On April 19, the bi-annual election of BFAA was held in a festive atmosphere. This time Misha Sawdagar was elected as president and Monowar Hossain Dipjol as general secretary.

Despite being the defeated candidate for general secretary, Nipun Akhter displayed sportsmanship by being the first person to congratulate the new committee president and general secretary at that moment.