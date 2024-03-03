TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 3, 2024 10:38 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 10:48 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 3, 2024 10:38 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 10:48 AM
Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association
Photo: Collected

Zayed Khan's membership in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association has been revoked by the current committee during the bi-general meeting of the organisation held on Saturday (March 2).

The committee's statement declares the cancellation of Zayed Khan's membership, citing the dissemination of false, fabricated, and derogatory information in the name of Nipun Akter, the general secretary of the film artistes' association, driven by personal agenda.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru, overseeing the 2024-26 elections of the Film Artistes Association, has confirmed the news. 

Responding to his membership cancellation, Zayed Khan conveyed to local media, "Despite being the three-time elected general secretary, I received no invitation to the picnic. Ironically, I learned about my membership cancellation. Frankly, I've emphasised this before: I remain indifferent to the decisions of this unauthorised individual (Nipun). I adhere to and will continue following the organisational rules."

If someone becomes ‘Rajkumar’, I will be king: Zayed Khan
Read more

If someone becomes ‘Rajkumar’, I will be king: Zayed Khan

The actor stated that Nipun Akter made this decision to prevent him from participating in the upcoming elections. However, he affirmed his commitment to pursue legal action in response.

Related topic:
Zayed KhanFilm Artistes AssociationNipun Akter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nipun appears in a bold new look

Nipun appears in a bold new look

Nipun Akter

Nipun Akter becomes goodwill ambassador of CBCCI

Zayed Khan going to US for award show

Zayed Khan going to US for award show

Ilias Kanchan, Shakib Khan unwilling to run in Film Artistes Association election

Ilias Kanchan, Shakib Khan unwilling to run in Film Artistes Association election

2w ago
Fans in the USA are dying to see me: Zayed Khan

Fans in the USA are dying to see me: Zayed Khan

রমজানে মজুতদারির বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

রমজানে মজুতদারির বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

‘রমজান মাসে আমাদের কিছু কিছু মানুষ থাকে সব সময় মজুতদারি করে দাম বাড়িয়ে কিছু মুনাফা লুটতে চায়। সেদিকে বিশেষভাবে নজর আমাদের দিতে হবে।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলায় ড. ইউনূসের জামিনের মেয়াদ বাড়ালেন আদালত

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification