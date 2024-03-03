Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

Zayed Khan's membership in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association has been revoked by the current committee during the bi-general meeting of the organisation held on Saturday (March 2).

The committee's statement declares the cancellation of Zayed Khan's membership, citing the dissemination of false, fabricated, and derogatory information in the name of Nipun Akter, the general secretary of the film artistes' association, driven by personal agenda.

Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru, overseeing the 2024-26 elections of the Film Artistes Association, has confirmed the news.

Responding to his membership cancellation, Zayed Khan conveyed to local media, "Despite being the three-time elected general secretary, I received no invitation to the picnic. Ironically, I learned about my membership cancellation. Frankly, I've emphasised this before: I remain indifferent to the decisions of this unauthorised individual (Nipun). I adhere to and will continue following the organisational rules."

The actor stated that Nipun Akter made this decision to prevent him from participating in the upcoming elections. However, he affirmed his commitment to pursue legal action in response.