‘Shimul Parul’ actress Sunetra passes away at 53

Sunetra, the celebrated actress of the film "Shimul Parul" and a prominent figure in the golden era of cinema, has passed away. The actress, known for her captivating eyes and numerous superhit films, breathed her last on April 23 in Kolkata, India. She was 53 years old.

Sunetra, originally named Reena Sunetra Kumar, made waves in the 1980s and 90s with her enchanting performances on the big screen. The news of her demise was confirmed by actor Zayed Khan, former general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artiste's Association.

In a heartfelt post on his verified Facebook account, Zayed Khan expressed his sorrow, writing, "Sunetra, once a popular actress and my childhood favourite, had mesmerising eyes that could captivate anyone. She moved to Kolkata from Bangladesh long ago."

"I spoke to her a few times when I was the general secretary of the Film Artiste's Association. Today, I suddenly heard that she is no more, that she has passed away. She left quietly. This is how people fade away, they leave. May you find peace on the other side. I will watch many films and miss you," he said.

Speaking to daily Prothom Alo, Zayed Khan mentioned that Sunetra's brother confirmed the news, revealing that she had been suffering from kidney disease.

Primarily an actress in Indian cinema, Sunetra also appeared in numerous films in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Born in Kolkata in 1970, she began her acting career in theatre before transitioning to film.

Sunetra was introduced to Bangladeshi cinema by director Momtaz Ali, making her debut opposite the then-heartthrob Zafar Iqbal in the 1985 film "Usila". However, it was her role in Delwar Jahan Jhantu's 1990 film "Palki" that brought her widespread fame and recognition. She shared the screen with many contemporaries, including popular actors Jashim, Sohel Rana, Farooque, Ilias Kanchan, and Manna.

Among her most cherished films are "Jogajog," "Bhul Bichar," "Shajano Bagan," "Rajamistri," "Ghor Bhanga Ghor," "Shuktara," "Bondhu Amar," "Bhai Amar Bhai," "Bidhan," "Shimul Parul," "Ghorer Shukh," "Shadona," and "Alaler Ghorer Dulal".