Don't make us call you ignorant: Sohel Rana to adviser Nahid
Photo: UNB

Renowned actor and freedom fighter Masud Parvez Sohel Rana, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, strongly criticised the interim government's posts, telecommunications, and information technology adviser, Md Nahid Islam's statement on the cancellation of eight national days.

On his verified Facebook account, Sohel Rana wrote, "Brother Nahid, it is inappropriate for you to talk about the country and leaders of a time when you were not even born. Don't make us call you ignorant."

His post came after the comment Nahid delivered to the media regarding the interim government's official announcement of the cancellation of eight national days, including March 7, which commemorates Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic speech, and August 15, marking the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family.

Stating that the ousted Awami League regime imposed several days on the citizens, adviser Nahid Islam said Bangladesh's interim government did not recognise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the sole father of the nation.

He made these comments in response to a question while talking to reporters at the Secretariat yesterday.

As soon as the news spread, social media was flooded with reactions coming from people representing all walks of life, including actor-politician Sohel Rana.

interim government's stance on Bangabandhu
In the comment box of that public post, famous stage actress and director Nuna Afroz commented, "How can 71, Liberation War, Bangabandhu be erased by the people who were not born on the soil of this country! Who are they really?"

In another post soon after that, Sohel Rana further wrote, "It was necessary to leave the scene after the March 7 speech. He wrote, 'YouTubers and Television (channels) are interviewing you. They should have left the place right after your statement about the March 7 speech."

Dhallywood's one of the most popular 'Golden Era' actors and a famed politician throughout his life, Sohel Rana has recently launched his new political unit named Bangladesh Insaf Party (Bangladesh Justice Party).

