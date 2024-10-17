Authorities ban two Bangladeshi films amid 'cut-piece' clip crackdown

The resurgence of "cut-piece" (short clips with explicit content meshed into Bangladeshi films) clips in Bangladeshi cinema, once a hallmark of its "dark age," has prompted a crackdown by authorities, not too long ago. These explicit and provocative scenes tied into mainstream films alienated audiences, tarnishing the industry's reputation, especially in the post-2000 era.

Recently, police outside Dhaka confiscated two such films, sending them to the Film Certification Board for review. Upon viewing, board members were visibly disturbed by the graphic content and swiftly condemned the obscenity.

"Cut-pieces" emerged in the mid-1990s, characterised by short, explicit film segments showcasing nudity, sexual violence, and class disparities. These scenes were often inserted into action films, creating a toxic blend of sensationalism and vulgarity that pushed boundaries.

On Tuesday, the Certification Board members screened "Jandrell" and "Shotru Ghaayel," two films accused of using obscene cut-pieces to lure cinema audiences. After reviewing them, the board members confirmed the presence of this vulgar content.

Director and board member Khijir Hayat Khan expressed his disbelief, "The cut-pieces were so vile that they are completely unwatchable. The amount of vulgarity and nudity attached to these films left us speechless. Those responsible for such tasteless content should be held accountable. We've shared our opinion after viewing these films, ensuring that such films get banned from all cinemas across the country."

A source within the Film Certification Board revealed that after just one month of taking charge, they have already reviewed 10 films, including "Noya Manush," "Bhoyaal," and "Japito Jibon." However, it has been brought to their attention that some halls continue to show cut-piece incorporated films to attract audiences. Notably, these films were seized from two cinemas, Rupa and Laboni, located outside Dhaka.

Actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who also viewed the films, shared her discomfort, "Watching these films was a deeply embarrassing experience for me. Bizarre, inappropriate scenes were randomly inserted into the films. Such content is not fit for the audience of any civilized society."

"These films are harmful to society. We've provided our opinions, citing valid reasons. Freedom doesn't mean irresponsibility. Instead, it demands accountability. We must prioritise creative work, films that contribute positively to society," she added.

Some members of the Certification Board have stated that those responsible for screening these obscene films will face legal action. One board member, requesting anonymity, said, "We've recommended revoking the certification for one of the films confiscated due to cut-piece content. If this recommendation is approved, a public notice will be issued soon. We hope public awareness is increasing."