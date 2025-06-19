Film Certification Board clears all applications, certifies 94 films since September

In a strong sign of administrative efficiency, the Bangladesh Film Certification Board has certified 94 films in the past 10 months, with not a single application pending at present.

According to an official statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Public Relations Officer Md. Mamun Or Rashid, these certifications include a range of genres and formats.

Among the approved titles are 38 full-length Bengali films and 29 English-language features. Additionally, 12 short films and 15 documentaries received clearance for public exhibition during the same period.

The board also issued special screening permits for 484 foreign films—most of which were submitted via embassies, film societies, and cultural organisations for non-commercial festival screenings in Bangladesh.

Beyond feature-length films, the board also certified trailers for 19 upcoming films—both Bengali and English.

Crucially, the Ministry noted that as of now, no film submissions are awaiting approval, suggesting that the board has cleared its entire backlog. The update comes as part of ongoing efforts by the interim government to streamline cultural administration and ensure timely processing for creative works.

The film certification board plays a pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh's cinematic landscape, granting licenses that allow films to be legally exhibited to the public. Its transparent and efficient handling of applications is considered vital for nurturing a thriving and timely film release ecosystem in the country.