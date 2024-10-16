‘How Sweet’ is the Apurba-Farin pairing? Actors gear up for Ome’s directorial

After a long time, Ziaul Faruque Apurba and Tasnia Farin are pairing for Kajal Arefin Ome's web film "How Sweet." The project will be released on the OTT platform Bongo.

Today, through a press conference, the production was announced by the platform, where the cast of the film was revealed. It was also announced that the project is slated to be released on the upcoming Valentine's Day next year.

Apurba was last seen in the Hoichoi original web series "Golam Mamun," directed by Shihab Shaheen. On the other hand, his upcoming silver-screen project "Chalchitra" will be released in Kolkata soon. It has been directed by Pratim D Gupta.

Meanwhile, Tasnia Farin's debut film "Aro Ek Prithibi" was released in Kolkata last year. Another film, Dhrubo Hasan's "Fatima," won a prestigious award at the Iranian "Fajr International Film Festival." Earlier this year, she made her singing debut with Tahsan Khan with the song "Ronge Ronge Rongin Hobo," which was released in Ityadi, earning lots of accolades.