‘Excited but nervous as well’: Apurba on ‘Golam Mamun’

Ziaul Faruq Apurba is returning to Hoichoi with Shihab Shaheen's directorial "Golam Mamun" on June 13.

The project, which is the spin-off of the much-acclaimed series, "Buker Moddhye Agun" directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu, will see the actor playing the titular role.

Earlier, in "Buker Moddhye Agun", Apurba was seen as a police officer and earned many accolades for his role.

Before the release of the series, Apurba spoke to The Daily Star about his expectations and experience of working in the spin-off.

"Although I am hopeful about the series, I am also nervous," said the actor, "I feel like the results for my exams are going to be out  on June 13."

Apurba mentioned that the team had put much effort into this production. "Shihab Shaheen and I collaborated many times, and most of my remarkable projects have been directed by him. He is a great director, and working on this project was a really great experience."

The actor assured that this action thriller will contain more variation than usual. "I must thank the director for this," he added. "The character Golam Mamun has definitely been a challenging role for which I had to take a lot of preparation."

Sabila Nur will be portraying a daring police officer in this project, and Apurba appreciated her work as well, stating, "As a co-actor Sabila is very comfortable to work with, and she portrayed the role very well."

Apurba is happy that people appreciated him in the previous season and he hopes that they will love him this time too.

On the other hand, for the first time, Apurba acted in a Tollywood film titled, "Chalchitro", directed by Pratim D Gupta. The thriller film is set to be released soon.

The "Boro Chhele" famed actor is increasingly getting known as Golam Mamun now and he feels great about people appreciating his projects. To his fans, he conveyed, "I want you all to pray for me, and I would like to say to everyone that I am grateful for all your love and support."

