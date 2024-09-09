TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 9, 2024 01:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 01:22 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Apurba helps me learn and grow as an actor: Totini

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 9, 2024 01:12 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 01:22 PM
Apurba helps me learn and grow as an actor: Totini
Photo: Collected

Over a year ago, actress Tanjim Saiara Totini collaborated with Apurba in the drama "Pothe Holo Deri". Since then, the duo hadn't reunited for any project. However, Totini is now set to star opposite Apurba in back-to-back dramas. 

Although the titles for these upcoming productions are yet to be decided, the plan is confirmed, with shooting scheduled to commence on September 14.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Totini shared, "The titles of the dramas haven't been finalised yet. I'll be able to provide more details once we start shooting." She also added that working with Apurba provides a great opportunity to learn and grow as an actor.

Totini praised Apurba's dedication, stating, "He has an incredible ability to rehearse each scene thoroughly and deliver outstanding performances. While working with him, co-actors always get the chance to pick up valuable lessons from Apurba Bhai."

Several factors, including political unrest and natural disasters, led to an extended pause in work.

However, on August 24, Totini resumed her acting career by filming Mahmudur Rahman Hime's drama "Shorbosshobadi", where she starred alongside Jovan. After that, she completed shooting for Rubel Hasan's "Abir Chhowa".

siam comments on Alo Ashbei WhatsApp group | Steadfast Siam, valiant Siam
Read more

Steadfast Siam, valiant Siam

In this project, Totini's co-star is Yash Rohan. She is currently busy filming "Ananda Kuti", directed by Armaan Rahman, where she shares the screen with Irfan Sajjad.

Related topic:
Tanjim Saiara TotiniApurbaPothe Holo DeriMahmudur Rahman HimeAbir ChhowaJovanIrfan Sajjad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

'Love Sab' exceeds 4.5 million views in just three days

2m ago

Apurba starrer ‘Pothe Holo Deri’ teaser grabs mass attention

9m ago

Totini to star in four upcoming projects

6m ago

Irfan Sajjad returns to shooting after tragic loss 

1y ago
‘Closeup Romantic Drama Festival’ to feature three new on-screen pairs

‘Closeup Romantic Drama Festival’ to feature three new on-screen pairs

9m ago
ঠাকুরগাঁও সীমান্তে বাংলাদেশি কিশোর নিহত
|বাংলাদেশ

ঠাকুরগাঁও সীমান্তে বিএসএফের গুলিতে বাংলাদেশি কিশোর নিহত

নিহত জয়ন্ত কুমার সিংয়ের বাবা মহাদেব কুমার সিং ও একই উপজেলার দরবার আলী গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়েছেন।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

১১৩ বার পেছাল সাগর-রুনি হত্যা মামলার তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন জমার তারিখ

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification