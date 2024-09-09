Apurba helps me learn and grow as an actor: Totini

Over a year ago, actress Tanjim Saiara Totini collaborated with Apurba in the drama "Pothe Holo Deri". Since then, the duo hadn't reunited for any project. However, Totini is now set to star opposite Apurba in back-to-back dramas.

Although the titles for these upcoming productions are yet to be decided, the plan is confirmed, with shooting scheduled to commence on September 14.

Totini shared, "The titles of the dramas haven't been finalised yet. I'll be able to provide more details once we start shooting." She also added that working with Apurba provides a great opportunity to learn and grow as an actor.

Totini praised Apurba's dedication, stating, "He has an incredible ability to rehearse each scene thoroughly and deliver outstanding performances. While working with him, co-actors always get the chance to pick up valuable lessons from Apurba Bhai."

Several factors, including political unrest and natural disasters, led to an extended pause in work.

However, on August 24, Totini resumed her acting career by filming Mahmudur Rahman Hime's drama "Shorbosshobadi", where she starred alongside Jovan. After that, she completed shooting for Rubel Hasan's "Abir Chhowa".

In this project, Totini's co-star is Yash Rohan. She is currently busy filming "Ananda Kuti", directed by Armaan Rahman, where she shares the screen with Irfan Sajjad.