Durga Puja delights: A lineup of new dramas and festive songs

The five-day-long Durga Puja festivities kick off today. To celebrate, new songs have been released, and fresh dramas are set to premiere on TV and YouTube. Here's a glimpse of some notable entertainment highlights for Durga Puja.

Drama for Durga Puja

This year's Durga Puja celebration will feature four special dramas. Notable director Chayanika Chowdhury is presenting three single-episode dramas for the occasion. After a long hiatus, she has returned to directing for Puja. One of the highlights is "Bisorjone Orjon," which will air on Maasranga TV on October 11. Along with directing, she has also penned the story for the drama.

The cast lineup features prominent artistes such as Abul Hayat, Jonayed Bukdadi, Tania Brishty, Imtu Ratish, Mili Basher, Azizur Rahman, Monifa Mostafiz Mon, and Joy Adhikari, among others.

Meanwhile, "Baranday Bikel," a fresh drama penned by Faria Hossain, will debut on Gaanchill's YouTube channel at 3pm on October 10. This production stars Tania Brishty, Jonayed Bukdadi, Tanveen Sweety, and Wajiha Haque in key roles.

Additionally, "Sharod Praate," a drama penned by Faria Hossain, is set to be re-telecast on NTV on October 12 at 9:30pm. Originally aired two years ago during the Durga Puja season, this drama will make its return to the screen with a cast that includes FS Naeem, Tanjim Saiara Totini, Mohammad Bari, and Mili Basher.

Moreover, Sadia Ayman and Jovan were featured in "Momota," a drama that premiered on Club Eleven Entertainment's YouTube channel on October 8.

Songs for Puja

A new song titled "Tomar Naam Likhe Rakhlam" is set to premiere on the HM Voice YouTube channel on October 10. The song is written by Sheikh Nazrul, with music composition by Rezwan Sheikh, and is performed by Moumita Barua. The music video, directed by Al Amin Hossain, features Moumita Barua appearing on-screen alongside Saiful Islam.

Versatile singer Samarjit Roy has released a new song titled "Tomar Jonno Roddur" for Puja, written by Sanjay Roy. Besides composing and singing the song, Samarjit has also performed it as a duet with Kolkata's Subhamita Banerjee The studio version of the song is available on Facebook and other online platforms.

Tomar Jonno Roddur

Protune Music has released "Pujur Khushi," a song written by Prosenjit Ojha, composed by KD Bijon, and sung by Anindita Aathi and Sudipta Chakraborty. The song was released on October 7.

Additionally, "Lagchhe Kemon", a new Puja-special song, was released on Index Multimedia's YouTube channel on October 3. Written and composed by CK De Chayan, the song is sung by Joy Jayaswal, Sindha Rita Roy, and Aathi. The music video, choreographed by Ivan Shahriar Sohag, stars model Barisha Haque.

Young artiste Pijit Mahajan has released a new song titled "Maa Elo" on his official YouTube channel. Co-written by Porikkhit Bala and Pijit, the song is composed by Ayan and Shubho and sung by Pijit Mahajan. The video, directed by Sheikh Sadi, stars model Mousumi Mou.