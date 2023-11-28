‘Closeup Romantic Drama Festival’ to feature three new on-screen pairs

The country's first-ever romantic drama festival, consisting of a star-studded cast, will be released soon. The festival will be directed by three renowned directors mostly known for their storytelling in romantic genres. They are Mizanur Rahman Aryan, Prabir Roy Chowdhury and Jakaria Showkhin.

These projects will feature Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Tanjim Saiara Totini in Jakaria Showkhin's "Pothe Holo Deri", Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Naznin Niha in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's "Hridoye Hridoy", and Tawsif Mahbub and Tanjin Tisha in Probir Roy Chowdhury's "Bhalobashi Tobuo".

Presented by Closeup and produced by CMV, this festival marks a groundbreaking initiative in Bangladesh, being the first-ever event dedicated to romantic dramas outside the conventional Valentine's Day celebrations.

In the last week of November, the festival will begin, which will be aired on CMV's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, two trailers from the three dramas have already been revealed, while one is yet to be released. Further updates will be announced alongside the release date of each drama on CMV's Facebook page.