Moushumi gears up for ‘Contract Marriage’

Being a film actress, Moushumi is often seen appearing on small screen as well.

For the first time in her career, she is gearing up for a web-series, titled "Contract Marriage".

Moushumi is currently visiting the USA, where she is working in the project directed by Hasan Jahangir.

The actress informed that she met the director while her stay at the USA. "I really liked the plot and that is why I agreed to work in this project." She also added that the suspense thriller story reflects the reality of the expatriates.

The theme of the web series revolves around the stories of many girls from Bangladesh, who opt for a two-year marriage contract after going to the United States.