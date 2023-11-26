TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:09 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Moushumi gears up for ‘Contract Marriage’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:09 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 08:16 PM
Moushumi gears up for ‘Contract Marriage’
Photo: Collected

Being a film actress, Moushumi is often seen appearing on small screen as well.

For the first time in her career, she is gearing up for a web-series, titled "Contract Marriage".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Moushumi is currently visiting the USA, where she is working in the project directed by Hasan Jahangir.

Read more

Actress Jyotika Jyoti hospitalised

The actress informed that she met the director while her stay at the USA. "I really liked the plot and that is why I agreed to work in this project." She also added that the suspense thriller story reflects the reality of the expatriates.

The theme of the web series revolves around the stories of many girls from Bangladesh, who opt for a two-year marriage contract after going to the United States.

Related topic:
Moushumiweb seriescontract marriage
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

afia tabassum borno

Jumping from billboards to OTT

An artiste's desire is impossible to fulfill: Fazlur Rahman Babu

Zayed Khan misbehaved with Moushumi

Zayed Khan allegedly threatens to shoot Omar Sani

‘Noya Manush’ to feature song adapted from poem

‘Noya Manush’ to feature song adapted from poem

Moushumi and Omar Sani's small screen return

|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন ২৪ নারী প্রার্থী

আগামী দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের জন্য দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ। দলের সাধারণ সম্পাদক ওবায়দুল কাদের আজ বিকেলে বঙ্গবন্ধু অ্যাভিনিউয়ে কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যালয়ে নৌকার প্রার্থীদের নাম...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে