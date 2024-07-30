Shweta Tiwari to star in Karan Johar produced web-series

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Shweta Tiwari was once a household name, popularly known for her role as Prerna in the Indian television series "Kasautii Zindagi Kay". The actress recently joined forces on a Karan Johar-produced web series. In a recent interview with an Indian newspaper, she mentioned that she would be playing the role of a don in the project.

"I have signed an upcoming series to be produced by Dharma Productions. In the project, I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes (laughs). The character seemed quite challenging to me, which is why I am doing it."

The actress believes in doing what she enjoys, and despite being a prominent figure on television she prefers to venture into new areas of entertainment. "I want to explore different aspects. I'm aware that I might need to take on smaller roles to work with certain directors or actors. My goal is to debut in different fields every five years," the actor said.

The "Bigg Boss" famed artiste's most recent appearance was in Rohit Shetty's show, "Indian Police Force". She is set to reprise her role as a cop in Shetty's eagerly awaited film, "Singham Again", which features stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Regarding her current work interests, Shweta said, "If the project is excellent, I don't consider the money; I just take it on. I still have a strong desire to do good work. Sometimes, when I see that producers can't afford my fee, I even offer to work for free."

