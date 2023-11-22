Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan resolve issues, announce new movie

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a rough fallout when the former walked out from his movie "Dostana 2" due to creative differences. However, it seems like the duo have buried the hatchet as Karan Johar has announced a new film with the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor.

Karan Johar took to his social media where he announced the untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and helmed by Sandeep Modi during Kartik's birthday.

He shared the post with the caption, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day. Extremely thrilled to announce Dharma movies and Balajimotion pictures are coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August 2025."

"Kartik, happy birthday to you… may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen. Ekta Kapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different," concluded the post.

The Dharma and Balaji production film is slated to be released on August 15, 2025.

In 2019 Johar announced "Dostana 2" but production came to a halt due to the pandemic. Despite speculations about a strain in the relationship between Aaryan and Johar, the two have maintained a cordial association at various events, although filming for the project under Johar's production house is yet to resume.