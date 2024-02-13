‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: Vidya Balan announces grand return of Manjulika in style

Get ready for triple the spooky excitement as "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has just been announced! Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that the highly anticipated third instalment of this beloved franchise is officially in the making.

Mark your calendars for Diwali 2024, as that's when the film is set to hit the screens.

In his Instagram account, Kartik shared in the caption, "It's happening! Og Manjulika is returning to the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Super thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan. This Diwali is set to be a crackling 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3'."

The post featured a video compiling scenes from the 2007 film, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and its 2022 sequel, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". The footage included Vidya Balan dancing as Manjulika and Kartik in his role as Rooh Baba, set with the background tune of "Aami Je Tomar".

In response to the post, a fan suggested, "Bring back Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi to the cast." Another fan commented, "She should welcome you on board as she is the original queen of the 'Bhool Bhulaiya' series." A third comment expressed, "The crossover everyone has been waiting for is finally happening!" Yet another fan confidently stated, "I am sure 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be a super blockbuster."

Just a month ago, in January, T-Series, the film's production house, shared a candid snapshot featuring Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan, dropping hints of a significant announcement. Their caption read, "The third instalment of your beloved horror-comedy franchise is poised to commence filming this March. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'."

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was a sequel to the 2007 psychological horror-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Tabu took on dual roles as Anjulika Chatterjee and Manjulika Chatterjee, joining Kartik, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in the cast. The film garnered a positive reception, evolving into a superhit and grossing over Rs 250 crore globally.