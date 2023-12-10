Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan set to reunite in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Indian media outlet Bollywood Hungama recently reported that "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is set to bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan once again. The horror comedy is scheduled to commence filming in February 2024. This marks the second collaboration for the actors, who were previously romantically involved and had previously worked together in the 2020 film "Love Aaj Kal".

After the success of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" (2022), which featured Kiara Advani and Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar are joining forces again to extend the franchise with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3". "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024," revealed a source to the abovementioned news outlet.

Discussing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a reported release in 2024, the source mentioned that both Kartik and Sara Ali Khan are enthusiastic about coming together again and commencing filming next year, "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made."

According to the report, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is scheduled to be filmed over three months starting in February 2024, with plans for a Diwali 2024 release. Prior to their collaboration on the upcoming installment of India's prominent horror-comedy franchise, Kartik and Sara had previously worked together in "Love Aaj Kal", a film directed by Imtiaz Ali, which also starred Randeep Hooda.

In an episode of Season 8 of "Koffee With Karan", Sara Ali Khan discussed her breakup with Kartik Aaryan, acknowledging that dealing with heartbreak was not always an easy experience. She was a guest on the chat show alongside Ananya Panday.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan addressed the ongoing scrutiny of his personal life, particularly in reference to being mentioned again on "Koffee With Karan". He partially attributed the attention to the media, expressing frustration that his relationships often garner more headlines than his professional work. Kartik suggested that perhaps his ex-partners should refrain from discussing him as well.