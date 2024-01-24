TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:14 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:29 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Presenter and actress Mousumi Mou ties the knot

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:14 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 11:29 AM
Presenter and actress Mousumi Mou ties the knot
Photos: Collected

Actress Mousumi Mou, who is also a presenter, has tied the knot with Arif Haque. The marriage was conducted through family arrangements with the consent of both families. Mou personally confirmed the news of the wedding, mentioning that Arif expressed his liking for her.

At a certain point, the formalities of the marriage were finalised with the agreement of both families. A wedding reception for them will be arranged in the near future.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Upon witnessing Mou's presentation and personality, Arif developed feelings for her. However, he was unable to convey his message of affection to Mou directly. Mou revealed that Arif, a student at BUET, was acquainted with one of her cousins studying in Khulna's KUET. It was through this cousin that Mou learned about Arif's feelings for her.

Mou and Arif engaged in their first conversation last year. When Arif approached Mou's family, Mou requested 10 days to consider the proposal. After seven days of contemplation, she said yes.

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination
Read more

Nazrin Choudhury of Bangladeshi origin bags Oscar nomination

Arif Haque is a BUET alumnus and currently serves as the Head of Admissions at Shikho Technologies. Additionally, he is involved with the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences.

Related topic:
Mousumi Mou ties the knotMousumi Mou
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mousumi Mou awarded in Morocco

Mousumi Mou awarded in Morocco

World Cup season keeps Mousumi Mou busy

World Cup season keeps Mousumi Mou busy

Mousumi Mou brings glimpse of Baishakh to South Korea

Mousumi Mou brings glimpse of Baishakh to South Korea

তারা পুলিশ, ডাকাতিও করেন
|বাংলাদেশ

তারা পুলিশ, ডাকাতিও করেন

গত ছয় মাসে ঢাকার বিভিন্ন আদালতে জমা দেওয়া পুলিশের প্রতিবেদনে এ ধরনের অপরাধে জড়িত সাত পুলিশ সদস্যের নামও প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাড়ে ৮ ঘণ্টা পর আরিচা ও সোয়া ৫ ঘণ্টা পর পাটুরিয়ায় ফেরি চলাচল শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification