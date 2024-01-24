Presenter and actress Mousumi Mou ties the knot

Actress Mousumi Mou, who is also a presenter, has tied the knot with Arif Haque. The marriage was conducted through family arrangements with the consent of both families. Mou personally confirmed the news of the wedding, mentioning that Arif expressed his liking for her.

At a certain point, the formalities of the marriage were finalised with the agreement of both families. A wedding reception for them will be arranged in the near future.

Upon witnessing Mou's presentation and personality, Arif developed feelings for her. However, he was unable to convey his message of affection to Mou directly. Mou revealed that Arif, a student at BUET, was acquainted with one of her cousins studying in Khulna's KUET. It was through this cousin that Mou learned about Arif's feelings for her.

Mou and Arif engaged in their first conversation last year. When Arif approached Mou's family, Mou requested 10 days to consider the proposal. After seven days of contemplation, she said yes.

Arif Haque is a BUET alumnus and currently serves as the Head of Admissions at Shikho Technologies. Additionally, he is involved with the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences.