Thu May 30, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:02 PM

Husband receives bail in Mousumi Mou’s dowry case

Thu May 30, 2024 11:40 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:02 PM
Model and TV presenter Mousumi Mou
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

On October 20, 2023, model and TV presenter Mousumi Mou tied the knot with Arif Billah, a coaching teacher, in an intimate family gathering. However, the actress lodged a dowry case against her husband less than six months into their marriage. Arif surrendered to the authorities following the legal proceedings and was granted bail on Wednesday, May 29.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haq's court granted the bail order after hearing the case. Supreme Court lawyers Prashant Kumar Karmakar and Md Bahauddin Al Imran represented Arif Billah during the bail hearing.

During the hearing, Arif's lawyers stated, "The normal transaction between husband and wife has been misrepresented as dowry, and the money was taken as a loan. However, a large portion of the total money has already been paid."

On the other hand, the actress could not attend the court hearing as she was out of the country. Consequently, her lawyer, A N M Golam Jilani requested additional time on her behalf.  

Following the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haq's court granted Arif Billah bail with a Tk 1,000 surety. Arif's lawyer Prashant Kumar Karmakar confirmed the bail hearing.

