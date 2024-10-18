Mousumi Mou takes the stage at Borderless Festival in Seoul

Renowned anchor, actress, and mime artiste Mousumi Mou has recently performed at the "Borderless Festival 2024" in Seoul, where she shared the stage with popular mime artistes Mir Lokman and Mahbub Alam.

The event was hosted by Korea Theatre Association on October 12.

This marks Mou's third appearance at a South Korean festival. "My first performance in South Korea was in 2022 at the 31st Asia Solo Performance Festival. The second was last year, when I was invited by the Embassy of Bangladesh to perform in Seoul for the Bengali New Year celebration. This time, the Korea Theatre Association invited me to perform at the 'Borderless Festival'," Mou shared with The Daily Star.

During her visit to South Korea, Mou also had the opportunity to host the MAMF Festival 2024 in Changwon, where singer Kornia performed on October 13. The festival, held in Mashan, featured participation from 19 countries. Each country had its own stage and hosted a two-hour programme focused on their respective communities, with a dedicated host for each.

In addition to her international performances, Mou's recent web-film "Tribhuj" was released on the OTT platform Deepto Play. The film stars Anika Kabir Shakh﻿, Shariar Nazim Joy, and Shohel Mondol in pivotal roles. Mou is also currently hosting "Cric Buzz" for Nagorik Television, covering the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024.