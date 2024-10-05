‘Tribhuj’ to premiere on Deepto Play next week

The Aalok Hasan directorial web-film titled "Tribhuj", is all set to release on the OTT platform Deepto Play on October 10. Last Friday, the teaser was unveiled on the Deepto Play Facebook page, announcing the film's release.

Filmmaker Alok Hasan revealed that "Tribhuj" follows a social drama, depicting the dreams and struggles faced by three couples hailing from varied social backgrounds. The characters are portrayed by Shahriar Nazim Joy, Anika Kabir Shokh, Imtiaz Barshon, Farin Khan, Shohel Mondol, and Mousumi Mou. Additionally, Urmila Srabonti Kar appears in the role of a lawyer.

Sharing his thoughts on the web film, Aalok Hasan noted, "Most web-films today lean heavily towards thriller and horror genres. We wanted to offer something distinct, which led us to select a narrative centred on family relationships."

"By exploring the lives of the upper, middle, and lower economic classes, we seek to portray the psychological and moral dilemmas faced by individuals, along with the disparities between the affluent and the underprivileged. The plot revolves around an incident involving one couple, which ultimately impacts the lives of the other two."

Anika Kabir Shokh makes her debut on OTT with "Tribhuj". After stepping away from acting for an extended period to focus on family obligations, she recently returned to television and is now beginning her journey in digital content.

Commenting on her OTT debut, Shokh expressed, "I aimed for my debut in the OTT space to be through a compelling project. 'Tribhuj' aligns with that vision by delving into themes of ethics, human values, and psychological struggles."

Shohel Mondol shared, "'Tribhuj' narrates the journeys of three couples who, despite being from different social classes, share common aspirations. An unexpected accident ties their fates together. To find out what happens next, you'll need to watch the film."

"Given the present state of affairs in the country, releasing a project like this now is a daring choice. I hope 'Tribhuj' can offer comfort to the audience. Ultimately, it's for the viewers to judge," the actor added.

Farin Khan remarked, "The term 'Tribhuj' often gives the impression of a love triangle. However, this film is a mix of romance, family dynamics, and social connections. The story involves three couples, and each character holds significance. I'm paired with Imtiaz Borshon, and it marks both my first collaboration with him and my debut in a web-film. I hope that these new experiences will resonate with the audience."

Under the production of Saju Muntasher and the banner of 1952 Entertainment Limited, "Tribhuj" was scripted by Muntaha Britta.