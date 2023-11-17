Stars felicitated in Deepto Awards 2023

Marking the channel's 8th anniversary, Deepto television arranged "Deepto Award 2023" for the third time.

A total of 13 awards have been given in 13 categories from the works released in both Deepto channel and their web platform, Deepto play.

Mehazabien Chowdhury receiving the award.

Winners have been finalised based on public votes and jury members' decisions.

Rubel Hasan's web film "Nikosh" won in Best web film category, while, Tasnia Farin won the Best Actress award for the same project.

Ziaul Faruq Apurba won the Best Actor award for his portrayal in "Icon Man".

Vicky Zahed's fiction "Kajoler Dinratri" was recognised as the popular telefiction, while Mehazabien Chowdhury earned the award for her role as Kajol in the same project.

Mosharraf Karim won the Best Actor award for "Bhaggyo Rekha". Sazzad Sumon's directorial mega serial "Mashrafe Junior" became the most popular television series.

Dilara Zaman was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award.

AKM Hasan was recognised as the Best actor in television category for the fiction "Bokulpur", Rejmin Setu bagged the Best Actress in television award for the fiction "Joba".

Turkish series dubbed in Bangla, "Amader Golpo" won the most popular series award. On the other hand, a special award was given yo Mohammad Ali Munna's directorial webfilm "Opolap".

Tasnia Farin receiving the award.

While Musfiq R Farhan was awarded for his performance in the fiction "Kolongko", Puja Chery received the award for her role in the webfilm "Pori".

Apart from all these awards, Dilara Zaman was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The programme will be aired on Deepto television on November 18, at 7pm.