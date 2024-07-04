Ever-smiling Mousumi Mou soldiers on

Mousumi Mou, always radiant with her ever-present smile, has become one of the busiest and most acclaimed anchors today. Her spontaneous and engaging style has earned her widespread praise over the years. Demonstrating remarkable versatility, she has successfully anchored a wide range of programmes, including cricket talk shows, lifestyle segments, and entertainment-based broadcasts.

The multi-talented artiste has also mastered mime art and been featured in fiction and web projects. She has been involved with dancing, singing, recitation, and debating, from a young age.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Star, the artiste shared about her recent works, upcoming plans with her career, and more.

"Usually, Eid is one of the busiest seasons for entertainment-related programmes. However, this time, I did only one live show as the T20 World Cup was going on," shared Mou. Even on Eid day, Mou did three live cricket shows as a part of the tournament package. She hosted three shows on cricket named, Banglalink presents "Cric Café", bKash presents "Free Hit" powered by Banglalink, and Banglalink presents "Catch the Match" for the channel Toffee. Meanwhile, she hosted another show for DBC News, titled "Bat e Ball e Bishwo Kapey". In her career, she spent the busiest time in this T20 World Cup 2024.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"Due to my heavy schedule, I couldn't return home for 48 hours and even had to stay back at Nagorik Television's office. I slept on the divan in Rubana Huq's office room," she said, "It is because their show's call time was 3am, and after finishing a late-night programme, it was not possible to return home and then show up again at that time."

After keeping up with the tournament's pressure, she travelled to Chattogram with her parents, where her father was honoured with the Bhubonjoyee Baba Award. "It is an exceptionally emotional and win-win moment for me when my parents are honoured for my achievements," she added.

After that, she hosted the "Shikho GPA 5 Reception" for the third consecutive year, where all the students' earning GPAs are generally appreciated and celebrated through a grand reception.

While maintaining her busy schedule, she also manages to spare time to nourish her passion for acting. She has already worked on two web films, which are awaiting release. "One of the web-films is for the platform iScreen, titled 'Shodh', directed by S Shariar Nazim Joy. It features the director himself, along with Runa Khan, Tangia Zaman Methila, and me," she shared.

"Another web-film, 'Tribhuj Prem', is directed by Alok Sen. It tells the story of three couples who belong to different socio-economic classes in society. It features Shohel Mondol alongside me, while the other pairs are Shariar Nazim Joy and Anika Kabir Shakh; and Imtiaz Barshon and Farin Khan. This film will be released on DeeptoPlay".

Mou has done several international shows— not just hosting but mime shows. She won the Best Female Performer Award at the 35th International University Theatre Festival 2023 in Casablanca, Morocco, last July. On her future plans with mime, she shared, "I have collaborated in various mime performances, but this time, I have a plan to do my solo show. It is currently underway and if all goes well, I will be doing it soon."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Discussing the art of mime, the artiste shared that it is a challenging discipline with few practitioners in modern times. "Unfortunately, the investment required for this art form, and the lack of support from related associations, make it difficult to sustain," she explained. Financial constraints are a major reason for mime's limited popularity, and female artistes in this field are especially rare. "When I began performing mime, I was the only woman on the team, but now more girls are being encouraged and showing interest." She expressed her gratitude to Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) for their efforts to expand the reach of mime.

She also spoke about her recent on-stage performance in the show "Adore Gora Bhobishshot", sponsored by Meril. Directed by Tariq Anam Khan, the show features the veteran actor himself, Sumon Patwary, and herself. "It has a unique style, different from the conventional ones. We performed as hosts in the drama, addressing various issues typically faced by new parents. It was fun to be a part of such a unique project," she concluded.