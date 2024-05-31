Chayanika Chowdhury to introduce fresh on-screen pair this Eid

Renowned for her impressive contributions to the world of entertainment, producer Chayanika Chowdhury remains a celebrated figure in the industry. Her work has significantly propelled the careers of many artistes as she introduced many popular on-stage pairs. Now, this titular producer is set to introduce a brand-new duo, Jonayed Bukdadi and Parsa Evana to the spotlight.

Acclaimed producer Chayanika Chowdhury is set to introduce Bukdadi and Parsa as a new on-screen pair in her upcoming telefilm "'Rajkumar O Apsari", written by Faria Hossain. This special telefilm will be aired on Channel i during Eid.

Photo: Collected

The telefilm, "Rajkumar O Apsari", is based on the story of a working couple. The producer remarked, "Ego works as a fact in domestic life, and when both partners are employed in the same workplace, egoistic issues may arise from time to time. Therefore, the telefilm centred on the issue of ego alongside a love story."

Parsa Evana expressed, "Didi [Chayanika Chowdhury] has a very caring nature. Despite already having assigned costumes for the shoot, Didi brought along some sarees and jewelry, a gesture that deeply impressed me."

"Additionally, this is my first work with Jonayed and I found the story interesting. Being a professional artist, if the story is good, I'm willing to work with new artists and creators," she added.

The producer remarked on the costume, stating, "Artistes may not have time to gather what kind of costumes I would like on screen. Hence, I like to bring my own costumes to the set to bring my imagination to life.

Regarding the fresh duo, the "Prohelika" famed director expressed, "I'm fascinated by Jonayed's previous work. Equally, Parsa Evana's dancing in the play 'Sheshmesh' left a lasting impression on me, and it appears that this duo can shoot for the stars."

"Additionally, they are both very punctual on set, coupled with their dedication to rehearsals and performing well, is truly commendable. I aspire to collaborate further with both Jonayed and Parsa, and I am gearing up for the film."

Starting next October, The shooting for "Sakha" will begin, followed by "Matal Hawa" next year. "If I can enlist artistes of my preference, I plan to produce two plays," she revealed.