Steadfast Siam, valiant Siam

"Everyone is free to use their words as they wish, but it's disheartening to see behaviour that doesn't sit right with me," shared Siam Ahmed. The actor is equally as shocked as his other colleagues in the fraternity after the exposé of the WhatsApp group 'Alo Ashbei', which became the talk of the town as some of its members are veteran actors of the industry.

Their remarks about the artistes who stood in support of the anti-discrimination students' movement hurt many and sparked much discussion and debate within the industry, keeping everyone on their toes.

"I'm aware of the situation. Actually, I have nothing to gain or ask for here. Wearing one mask in public, and another behind closed doors—this double standard is not something I can support. If you don't like someone, just say it to their face; it's simpler and more honest that way. Differences in beliefs are natural, and we should be able to express ourselves. But let's keep the conversation respectful—our words should have dignity. After all, we can't force others to see things our way."

Siam hopes that the people within the industry could be less judgmental. "This isn't just for a few—it applies to all artistes. Forgiveness is a virtue, and I urge everyone to reconsider their approach. However, at the end of the day, it's your choice how you think and act. Change is personal, and no one can force it upon you."

The actor was outspoken in the movement on the streets in support of the students. He even told the media that he was subjected to threats and intimidation because of this.

"I've been threatened and intimidated from every corner imaginable—from all possible government sources and even private agents trying to scare me. But I've remained steadfast in my beliefs. Truth be told, my parents were worried, and my wife, Abanti, was deeply anxious. With a little one at home, her concern was completely understandable. Yet, despite the pressure and fear, I chose to stand by my convictions."

Upon asking if he thinks artistes should get involved in politics, the actor remarked, "Everyone has the right to participate in politics—it's a fundamental civic right. However, we must not let our political involvement overshadow our primary identity as artistes. When artistes become too politically prominent, their artistic identity can fade, leading to potential problems."

According to him, audiences generally don't expect artistes to stay silent in their personal lives while being vocal on screen. There's often a disconnect when artistes protest publicly but are quiet in their real-life actions, leading to a loss of credibility and trust.

"Each artiste has their own way of expressing dissent. A musician might channel their protest through their music, while a painter might use their art to speak out. When faced with injustice, artistes need to use their unique mediums to voice their opposition. It's not just appropriate—it's vital for their role in society."

Siam's film "Jongli" is yet to be released. For now, the actor is waiting for the film shoots to resume as soon as possible. "While other sectors have resumed shooting, the film industry is lagging behind. Without ensuring that everyone's basic needs are met, artistic endeavours will struggle. We're eager to overcome these challenges and get back on track."