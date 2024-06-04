TV & Film
Zahid Akbar
Zahid Akbar
Tue Jun 4, 2024 02:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 03:10 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Mom has come, let’s go and see her, Sworgo’

Shimana’s eldest son, Shreshtho’s, woeful words towards his younger brother as the ambulance arrived at the Channel i building.
Zahid Akbar
Zahid Akbar
Tue Jun 4, 2024 02:24 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 03:10 PM
‘Mom has come. Let’s go and see her, Sworgo’
Photo: Star and Collected

It was a devastating scene at the Channel i building around 12pm today. My eyes were drawn to Shimana's two children, Shreshtho and Sworgo, playing near the condolence book left for the actress. 

Their little hearts had no idea that fate had cruelly taken away their mother, forever changing their lives.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Read more

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

When the ambulance carrying their mother's remains arrived at the Channel i building, eight-year-old Shreshtho said, "Look, Mom has come. Let's go and see her, Sworgo." Little did they know, this would be the last time they ever saw her.

‘Mom has come. Let’s go and see her, Sworgo’
Photo: Star

A little distance away, we could hear the heartbreaking cries of a devastated mother. She was still numb from the loss of her daughter. Unable to control her emotions, she hugged television director Salahuddin Lavlu and wept inconsolably. She couldn't grasp losing her daughter at such a young age. "I really can't believe she is gone just like that. Why did it have to be her?" she sobbed, tears rolling down her cheeks. Her trembling hands clutched her daughter's photo, unable to comprehend the tragedy.

Salahuddin Lavlu said, "She messaged me a month ago, saying she wanted to return to work. I told her I wasn't working on anything at the moment but would let her know as soon as I started something new. Now, I will never be able to inform her, as she has left us too soon," the director lamented.

‘Mom has come. Let’s go and see her, Sworgo’
Photo: Star

Shimana emerged in showbiz in 2006 through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She gained wide recognition for her role as Kakoli in the drama "Sakin Sarisuri", directed by Salahuddin Lavlu, which brought her immense fame. Her colleagues on social media are sharing old stories from the "Sakin Sarisuri" drama and praising her silver screen debut in Tauquir Ahmed's film "Daruchini Dwip". Last year, she also worked in Biplob Haider's film "Roshni", playing the role of a journalist.

‘Mom has come. Let’s go and see her, Sworgo’
Photo: Collected

Today at 6am, the 39-year-old actress breathed her last after succumbing to severe brain hemorrhage complications. She passed away after a 14-day battle at the hospital. Her first Janaza was held at 12:30pm at the Channel i building.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Read more

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

She will be laid to rest in the evening at the family graveyard in Nakla Upazila, Sherpur district.

Related topic:
Shimana brain hemorrhageShimana familyShimana deathActress ShimanaRista Laboni Shimana
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Actress Shimana in critical condition, family seeks prayers

Actress Shimana in critical condition, family seeks prayers

1d ago

Actress Shimana in critical condition after severe brain haemorrhage

1w ago
Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

7h ago
ভারতের নির্বাচনের ফলাফল, লোকসভা নির্বাচনের ফলাফল ২০২৪, ভারতের সাধারণ নির্বাচন, ভারতের লোকসভা নির্বাচন ২০২৪, লোকসভার ফলাফল, ভারতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন, ভারতে নির্বাচন, ভারতের লোকসভা নির্বাচন, লোকসভা নির্বাচন ২০২৪, ভারতের নির্বাচনের খবর, লোকসভা নির্বাচন, নরেন্দ্
|ভারত

রাহুল গান্ধীর জোট ২০০ আসন পেলে যেভাবে বদলে যাবে ভারতের রাজনীতি

এনডিএ জোট পার্লামেন্টের নিম্নকক্ষে '৪০০ পার' বা ৪০০'র চেয়ে বেশি আসন না পেলে তা নরেন্দ্র মোদির সরকারের জন্য বড় প্রতিবন্ধকতা তৈরি করবে। বিশেষ করে, সংবিধানে কোনো ধরনের পরিবর্তনের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংকে টাকা আটকে যাওয়ায় ৬৮২ হজযাত্রীর যাত্রা অনিশ্চিত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification