Shimana’s eldest son, Shreshtho’s, woeful words towards his younger brother as the ambulance arrived at the Channel i building.

It was a devastating scene at the Channel i building around 12pm today. My eyes were drawn to Shimana's two children, Shreshtho and Sworgo, playing near the condolence book left for the actress.

Their little hearts had no idea that fate had cruelly taken away their mother, forever changing their lives.

When the ambulance carrying their mother's remains arrived at the Channel i building, eight-year-old Shreshtho said, "Look, Mom has come. Let's go and see her, Sworgo." Little did they know, this would be the last time they ever saw her.

Photo: Star

A little distance away, we could hear the heartbreaking cries of a devastated mother. She was still numb from the loss of her daughter. Unable to control her emotions, she hugged television director Salahuddin Lavlu and wept inconsolably. She couldn't grasp losing her daughter at such a young age. "I really can't believe she is gone just like that. Why did it have to be her?" she sobbed, tears rolling down her cheeks. Her trembling hands clutched her daughter's photo, unable to comprehend the tragedy.

Salahuddin Lavlu said, "She messaged me a month ago, saying she wanted to return to work. I told her I wasn't working on anything at the moment but would let her know as soon as I started something new. Now, I will never be able to inform her, as she has left us too soon," the director lamented.

Photo: Star

Shimana emerged in showbiz in 2006 through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She gained wide recognition for her role as Kakoli in the drama "Sakin Sarisuri", directed by Salahuddin Lavlu, which brought her immense fame. Her colleagues on social media are sharing old stories from the "Sakin Sarisuri" drama and praising her silver screen debut in Tauquir Ahmed's film "Daruchini Dwip". Last year, she also worked in Biplob Haider's film "Roshni", playing the role of a journalist.

Photo: Collected

Today at 6am, the 39-year-old actress breathed her last after succumbing to severe brain hemorrhage complications. She passed away after a 14-day battle at the hospital. Her first Janaza was held at 12:30pm at the Channel i building.

She will be laid to rest in the evening at the family graveyard in Nakla Upazila, Sherpur district.