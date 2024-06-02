Actress Shimana in critical condition, family seeks prayers

Renowned actress Rista Laboni Shimana is currently in critical condition following a severe brain haemorrhage. She was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after suffering a brain bleed and has been unconscious for the past 13 days.

Today (June 2), Ejaz Bin Ali, Shimana's brother, informed The Daily Star, "My sister's condition is worsening by the day. We're going to run a CT scan today. Doctors have put her on life support as a last resort due to her respiratory difficulties. Please pray for her recovery."

Initially admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, Shimana's condition deteriorated further, prompting her transfer to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) last Wednesday (May 29).

Meanwhile, Akaid Sazzad Shreshtho, Shimana's eight-year-old son, is struggling to comprehend his mother's condition. Seeing his mother lying motionless, he repeatedly asks heart-wrenching questions: "Why won't she open her eyes? Why isn't she talking? When can I sleep on her chest again?" His cries of anguish are unbearable for the family, who are fervently praying for Shimana's recovery.

Shimana has two children– eight-year-old Shreshtho and three-year-old Sworgo. The family's hopes hang by a thread, with doctors indicating that only a miracle might improve her condition at this point.

According to the family, Shimana fell suddenly ill on the night of May 21. Around 11:30pm, she was rushed to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where it was discovered that she had suffered a brain haemorrhage. The following day, she was transferred to another hospital in Dhanmondi for better treatment. Eventually, on doctors' advice, she was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital's Agargaon.

She remained there for several days, undergoing brain surgery on May 27. Last Wednesday, she was moved to BSMMU for further treatment.

The family continues to stay by Shimana's side, clinging to hope and praying for a miracle.

Shimana's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2006 when she gained recognition through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She has since been a regular in television dramas and commercials and has appeared in films.

However, she took a six-year hiatus starting in 2016 due to family commitments, returning to the screen only last year.