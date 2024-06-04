Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

After battling for life for 14 days at the hospital, Rista Laboni Shimana passed away today due to severe brain hemorrhage complications.

The 39-year-old actress breathed her last around 6 am. She was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after suffering a brain bleed, and had been unconscious for the past 14 days.

Ejaz Bin Ali, Shimana's brother, confirmed the news of her passing. She leaves behind her husband and two sons: eight-year-old Shreshtho and three-year-old Sworgo.

According to the family, Shimana fell suddenly ill on the night of May 21. Around 11:30 pm,she was rushed to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where it was discovered that she had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. The following day, she was transferred to another hospital in Dhanmondi for better treatment. Eventually, on doctors' advice, she was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital's Agargaon.

She remained there for several days, undergoing brain surgery on May 27. Last Wednesday, she was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) last Wednesday (May 29) for further treatment.

Shimana's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2006 when she gained recognition through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She has since been a regular in television dramas and commercials and has appeared in films.

However, she took a six-year hiatus starting in 2016 due to family commitments, returning to the screen only last year.