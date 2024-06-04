TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:13 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:57 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:13 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 09:57 AM
Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Photo: Collected

After battling for life for 14 days at the hospital, Rista Laboni Shimana passed away today due to severe brain hemorrhage complications.

The 39-year-old actress breathed her last around 6 am. She was admitted to the hospital on May 20 after suffering a brain bleed, and had been unconscious for the past 14 days.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Photo: Collected

Ejaz Bin Ali, Shimana's brother, confirmed the news of her passing. She leaves behind her husband and two sons: eight-year-old Shreshtho and three-year-old Sworgo.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Photo: Collected

According to the family, Shimana fell suddenly ill on the night of May 21. Around 11:30 pm,she was rushed to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where it was discovered that she had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. The following day, she was transferred to another hospital in Dhanmondi for better treatment. Eventually, on doctors' advice, she was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital's Agargaon.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Photo: Collected

She remained there for several days, undergoing brain surgery on May 27. Last Wednesday, she was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) last Wednesday (May 29) for further treatment.

Shimana’s 14-day battle ends, actress passes away
Photo: Collected

Shimana's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2006 when she gained recognition through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She has since been a regular in television dramas and commercials and has appeared in films. 

Read more

Actress Shimana in critical condition after severe brain haemorrhage

However, she took a six-year hiatus starting in 2016 due to family commitments, returning to the screen only last year.

Related topic:
ShimanaActress ShimanaRista Laboni ShimanaShimana in critical conditionActress Shimana hospitalised
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Actress Shimana in critical condition after severe brain haemorrhage

1w ago
Actress Shimana in critical condition, family seeks prayers

Actress Shimana in critical condition, family seeks prayers

1d ago
বিজেপির নেতা নরেন্দ্র মোদি ও কংগ্রেসের রাহুল গান্ধী। ছবি: এএফপি/কোলাজ
|ভারত

মোদির এনডিএ ২৮৬, রাহুলের ইন্ডিয়া ২৩৭ আসনে এগিয়ে

বিজেপি এককভাবে ২৩৭, কংগ্রেস ৯৭ আসনে এগিয়ে।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সিলেটে বন্যায় আরও ১ লাখ মানুষ পানিবন্দি

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification