Taylor Swift announces new career move thrilling fans

Taylor Swift recently made a career-defining announcement that has sent her fans into a whirlwind of excitement. During an exclusive appearance on "Good Morning America" on October 15, the pop sensation revealed her next big venture, saying she will soon add "author" to her long list of accomplishments, sparking widespread anticipation.

As the Eras Tour is poised to come to an end in December, Swift expressed her excitement about taking on a new role. The "Lover" hitmaker announced she will release her first official book, which she described as chronicling "the most magical tour of her life." The 256-page work will include personal reflections, never-before-seen photos from the tour, and stories directly from Swift herself.

In addition, Swift revealed that she will be launching physical copies that detail the anthology of her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department". Fans have long awaited this release, especially after the unexpected drop of the album.

Both the book and the anthology will be sold exclusively at Target, starting this upcoming Black Friday, announced Swift through a post on X, much to the delight of her followers.

Swifties were sent into a frenzy when the "Blank Space" singer revealed publishing her official book. One fan shared on X, "Tearing up that the tour is ending, but thrilled to relive the moments through this incredible tour book. Love you forever, Taylor."

Another user commented, "Does this mean no Reputation TV this year?" A third added, "'Never-before-seen performance'—what if it's 'Tis the Damn Season'?" One fan even expressed their frustration on X, posting, "Okay, but where's Reputation TV?" while another commented, "Only available at Target? Why leave your international fans out like this?"