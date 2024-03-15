Apurba’s statement regarding contract breach and schedule manipulation

Ziaul Faruq Apurba has been accused of contract breach and schedule manipulation by the production company Alpha i Studios Limited.

According to the production company, after signing a contract for 24 dramas on the remuneration of Tk 50 lakhs, Apurba participated in the shoots of only 9 fictions, and took Tk 33 lakhs from the company in advance. They also claimed that after this Apurba stopped all kinds of communication with the company.

Alpha i's Managing Director Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan (Shahriar Shakil) has lodged a written complaint seeking resolution with the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors Equity.

Photos: Taken from Apurba's social handle.

In this situation, the production company sent a legal notice giving the actor 7 days to respond, dated March 3.

Apurba told the media that he does not want to comment anything regarding this matter. "Since the matter is currently undergoing legal proceedings, my lawyer, the Actors Equity, is monitoring the situation, I am not going to say anything right now," he said.

Additionally, the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) is also aware of the issue. They will provide any necessary statements.