Reasons behind Apurba-Nisho’s fallout

The friendship between Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Afran Nisho, two well-known actors in the realm of television, is a tale familiar to many. On numerous occasions, they have been witnessed sharing laughter, joy, and even singing together, occasionally with guitars in hand. Regrettably, their camaraderie has not remained the same in recent months, and they haven't been seen together for an extended period. The reason behind this change was discovered when Apurba shed light on the situation. In a recent conversation with The Daily Prothom Alo, Apurba explained the reason for their silence using the phrase "jate matal tale thik."

Apurba, when discussing matters of interest about each other, employed the saying "jate matal tale thik" to characterise his actor friend Nisho. This revelation might be surprising, but it reflects Apurba's candid remarks about Nisho and the current state of their friendship during a recent discussion about their activities.

In the initial stages of his acting career, Apurba displayed a sincere effort to help Afran Nisho reach a prominent position in the industry. Over the course of two decades, both actors have shared their acting journeys. Apurba ventured into the big screen with "Gangster Returns" many years ago, while Nisho made his cinematic debut just last year with "Surongo". During the promotion of his film in Kolkata, Nisho expressed his desire for Apurba to become a regular in films, only to hear the unexpected phrase "jate matal tale thik" from Apurba a few months later. This development adds a new chapter to the ongoing narrative of their friendship.

Apurba clarified the situation, stating, "That's correct, lately there has been a bit of a rift. We haven't communicated for a long time. Friendship is built on sharing. I believe trust should be the foundation of friendship. Somehow, it feels like we're sharing less." The reason behind the reduced communication between Apurba and Nisho is that Apurba did not extend birthday wishes to Nisho.

Apurba explained, "It may seem very trivial. Naturally, when I extend good wishes, he won't reciprocate. My birthday news won't catch his attention; it just doesn't happen. Even if he offers any excuse, it doesn't happen. It's not that he forgot; it might seem unacceptable. The truth is, I have a tendency to overlook significant things. Initially, I thought it didn't matter. Perhaps it was a mistake. That's all it is. However, at times, I catch onto tiny things. It's one of those situations. Some might consider this behavior quite childish. Just a little birthday greeting... Apart from that, it has yet to occur once; it's happened multiple times. No matter how carefree he (Nisho) may be, and regardless of anything else, he is being 'jate matal tale thik,'. Anyway, let's leave it at that."

Apurba has recently completed shooting for a new film titled "Chalchitra" and has returned to Dhaka after filming in Kolkata. Additionally, a drama titled "Pothe Holo Deri", featuring Apurba, was broadcast at the end of last year, earning him considerable acclaim. Totini co-starred with Apurba in the drama directed by Jakaria Showkhin. The director is set to commence shooting another drama soon, once again featuring this talented pair.