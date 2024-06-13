TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 13, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 08:52 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Star Cineplex to release three new films before Eid

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 13, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 08:52 PM
Star Cineplex to release three new films before Eid
Photos: Collected

In celebration of Eid, Star Cineplex is set to release three new films simultaneously on June 14. The lineup features the highly anticipated "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", the newest entry in the popular "Bad Boys" franchise, which premiered in the United States on June 7.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the exceptional on-screen chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is brought to life. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In addition to "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", viewers can look forward to two other films: "The Watchers", a supernatural horror directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned Indian-origin Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan, and "Haiku! The Dumpster Battle", a popular Japanese anime movie.

The authorities at Star Cineplex are confident that these films will greatly enhance the Eid festivities for audiences across the country.

Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard’, starring Mel Gibson, out now in US theatres
Read more

Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard’, starring Mel Gibson to release on July

The highly anticipated action-comedy film "Bad Boys" already has a dedicated fanbase. The fourth film, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, showcases their iconic roles with humor and chemistry, now playing in theatres worldwide.

The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane. The film is produced by Columbia Pictures with a budget of USD 100 million and is presented by Sony Pictures.

Related topic:
Star CineplexBad Boys: Ride or DieUnited StatesAdil El ArbiBilall FallahWill SmithMartin LawrenceThe WatchersIshana Night ShyamalanHaiku! The Dumpster BattleJapanese anime
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Furiosa’ to premiere at Star Cineplex alongside its global release date

‘Furiosa’ to premiere at Star Cineplex alongside its global release date

3w ago

US formally starts withdrawal from Paris climate accord

4y ago

Column by Mahfuz Anam: Need for a change in our political culture

11m ago

Welcome to America in 2023

1y ago

Number of theatres screening ‘Mujib’ increased after its release

8m ago
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification