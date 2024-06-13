Star Cineplex to release three new films before Eid

In celebration of Eid, Star Cineplex is set to release three new films simultaneously on June 14. The lineup features the highly anticipated "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", the newest entry in the popular "Bad Boys" franchise, which premiered in the United States on June 7.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the exceptional on-screen chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is brought to life.

In addition to "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", viewers can look forward to two other films: "The Watchers", a supernatural horror directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of renowned Indian-origin Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan, and "Haiku! The Dumpster Battle", a popular Japanese anime movie.

The authorities at Star Cineplex are confident that these films will greatly enhance the Eid festivities for audiences across the country.

The highly anticipated action-comedy film "Bad Boys" already has a dedicated fanbase. The fourth film, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, showcases their iconic roles with humor and chemistry, now playing in theatres worldwide.

The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane. The film is produced by Columbia Pictures with a budget of USD 100 million and is presented by Sony Pictures.