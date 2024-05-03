James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

Rock guru James is set to perform in London at the show titled "Bangladesh Festival" on May 26 and 27.

Other than the Nagarbaul famed singer, eminent singer Kanak Chapa will also perform at the event, alongside young talents like Sabbir Zaman, Pritom Hasan, and Dola.

The two-day event will be hosted by actor Zayed Khan.This is the first time the actor will be anchoring a show outside Bangladesh.

Regarding James' performance, his media spokesperson Rubaiat Thakur Robin told the media that they have taken all the preparations for the show, and after the event, James will return to Dhaka on May 28.

Zayed is currently visiting Melbourne, Australia, for a show. Accompanied by actress Nusraat Faria, they will perform on May 5 to celebrate the Bengali New Year 1431 for the Bengali community residing in London.