TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 06:19 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 04:47 PM Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 06:19 PM
James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show
Photos: Collected

Rock guru James is set to perform in London at the show titled "Bangladesh Festival" on May 26 and 27.

Other than the Nagarbaul famed singer, eminent singer Kanak Chapa will also perform at the event, alongside young talents like Sabbir Zaman, Pritom Hasan, and Dola.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two-day event will be hosted by actor Zayed Khan.This is the first time the actor will be anchoring a show outside Bangladesh.

Regarding James' performance, his media spokesperson Rubaiat Thakur Robin told the media that they have taken all the preparations for the show, and after the event, James will return to Dhaka on May 28.

Arifin Shuvoo unleashes first ‘NeelChokro’ poster
Read more

Arifin Shuvoo unleashes first ‘NeelChokro’ poster

Zayed is currently visiting Melbourne, Australia, for a show. Accompanied by actress Nusraat Faria, they will perform on May 5 to celebrate the Bengali New Year 1431 for the Bengali community residing in London.

Related topic:
Zayed KhanJamesnagarbaul jamesBangladesh Festival in London
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

An Ode to the Guru of Rock James

An Ode to the Guru of Rock

6y ago
James rocks Dallas in huge concert

James rocks Dallas in huge concert

10m ago
Bangabandhu biopic ‘Mujib’ drops its only song ahead of release

Bangabandhu biopic ‘Mujib’ drops its only song ahead of release

7m ago

Zayed Khan to perform at National Film Awards 2022

5m ago
If someone becomes ‘Rajkumar’, I will be king: Zayed Khan

If someone becomes ‘Rajkumar’, I will be king: Zayed Khan

2m ago
|ক্রিকেট

প্রথম আঘাত হানলেন শেখ মেহেদী

শুক্রবার চট্টগ্রাম জহুর আহমেদ চৌধুরী স্টেডিয়ামে পাঁচ ম্যাচ সিরিজের প্রথম টি-টোয়েন্টিতে মুখোমুখি বাংলাদেশ ও জিম্বাবুয়ে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ষড়যন্ত্রের মাধ্যমে সরকারকে চাপে ফেলতে গিয়ে বিএনপি নিজেই চাপে আছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X