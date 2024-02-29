Zayed Khan’s ‘Shonar Chor’ to release this Eid

After a 12-year wait, Zayed Khan's film "Shonar Chor" is set to hit screens this Eid. Directed by Zahid Hossain, the movie features a stellar cast including Moushumi, Omar Sani, Snighda, and Shahiduzzaman Selim.

"Shonar Chor" unfolds its narrative against the post-1975 backdrop, providing a glimpse into a historically significant period. The filming journey began in 2021, with Moushumi in the lead role and Omar Sani as her husband, while Zayed Khan takes on the character of a Freedom Fighter.

Zayed Khan revealed that "Shonar Chor" is the most challenging film of his career. "After watching 'Sonar Char', the audience will understand how much labor I have put in for this film, including not cutting my hair for months and swimming in the river in winter.The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid -ul-Fitr."

The actor shared that "Bhalobasa Bhalobasa" marks his debut film released during Eid. "I'm thrilled that my movie will hit the screens on Eid. With the festive audience turnout, it ensures a broader reach for our film."