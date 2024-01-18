Zayed Khan to return to big screen after six years

Dhallywood actor Zayed Khan is poised to make a triumphant return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years. The eagerly anticipated film, titled "Sonar Chor", directed by Zahid Hossain, has received the green light from the censor board, marking a comeback for the actor.

The last film featuring Zayed Khan, "Antor Jala", graced the screens on December 15, 2017, and since then, the actor hasn't made any big screen appearance.

The announcement of the film's approval came on Wednesday, as the censor board granted its endorsement to the much-awaited project. Director Zahid Hossain expressed his satisfaction, stating, "All processes for the film have been completed, and it has been submitted to the censor board. The good news is that the film has received censor approval. It is expected that the film will be released soon."

"Sonar Chor" unfolds its narrative against the backdrop of the post-1975 era, offering viewers a glimpse into a period of historical significance. The filming journey commenced in 2021, with Moushumi playing the lead role and Omar Sani portraying her husband. Zayed Khan, in a pivotal role, embodies the character of a freedom fighter, reprising his on-screen presence as a militant once again.

Apart from the star-studded cast featuring Zayed Khan, Moushumi, and Omar Sani, the film boasts performances by Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shabnam Parvin, and Papiya Mahi, amongst others.