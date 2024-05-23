Zayed Khan to attend ‘Bangladesh Festival London’ alongside rock guru James

This time the popular actor Zayed Khan has traveled to London, accompanied by rock guru James. The duo is all set to participate in the upcoming concert titled "Bangladesh Festival London", scheduled to take place on May 26-27.

Today, Zayed Khan shared two pictures on his flight to London. Surprisingly, one of the images features James, who was seen smiling in the photograph captioned, "London calling."

A few days ago the actor spoke with Kaler Kantho regarding his participation in the festival, and remarked, "My audience extends beyond Bangladesh. I have a significant number of fans overseas. Therefore, I regularly have to travel abroad to embrace their love as well as give them mine."

"The love I receive from the audience when I go there feels impeccable — their love makes me feel as though I have now become an international star," the actor added.

He additionally disclosed that besides London, he'll also be taking part in several more shows outside the country in the coming months.

Aside from Nagarbaul's James and actor Zayed Khan, popular singer Pritom Hasan will also perform at the event, alongside young talents like Sabbir Zaman, Dola, Tawhid Afridi, and others. In addition to Bangladeshi performers, expatriate artistes from London will also take part in this event.

Furthermore, Zayed Khan visited Australia a few days ago, participating in three events during a 16-day tour. Expatriate Bangladeshis thoroughly enjoyed all the events, and on two occasions, he delighted the audience by performing his signature "Digbaji" at their request.