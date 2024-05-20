Music
Mon May 20, 2024 11:25 AM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:19 PM

'Popeye' to perform first solo concert in Dhaka

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photo: Collected

Renowned for his contributions to the music industry, Raffan Imam, affectionately known as 'Popeye,' has been sweeping audiences off their feet with his voice for more than a century. Throughout his extensive career, Popeye has produced numerous popular tracks, including hits like "Neshar Bojha," "Tikto Shotto," "Bishanna Shundor," "Moron Iccha," and "Raat Kotha." Despite his permanent residence in the United States, Popeye has been a rare presence in concerts in his home country. 

For the first time, Popeye is set to take the stage in Dhaka for a solo concert, accompanied by his band "Popeye Bangladesh". 

A special concert titled "Popeye - A Night to Remember" is scheduled to take place at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Friday, May 24. 

The artiste has announced that their upcoming concert might be their final performance in the country for the year. Popeye continued that unlike typical performances where time constraints limit the number of songs they can play, this show will allow them to perform a wider repertoire. It offers a chance for meaningful interaction with fans who attend specifically for Popeye music, the singer added. 

The gates for the concert will open at 4pm, with initial performances by the bands "Lisan and The Blindmen" and "Frequency 2.0". Following these short performances, Popeye will take the stage for a continuous two-hour slot, concluding at 8:30pm. Tickets for the event are available on Eventholic's website, priced at Tk 899 for general admission and Tk 1,499 for VIP access.

Popeye Bangladesh released their debut album "Amar Shorgo" in 2010, followed by their second album, "Jaa Icche taa," in 2015. The current lineup of the band includes Raffan Imam on vocals, Robi on drums, Shafat and Talat on guitars, Tansif on bass guitar, Promit on keyboard, and Rafi as the manager.

push notification