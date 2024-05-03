Arifin Shuvoo unleashes first ‘NeelChokro’ poster

Today, acclaimed Bangladeshi star Arifin Shuvoo revealed the initial poster for the forthcoming film "NeelChokro" (Blue Gang), directed by Mithu Khan, in which he takes on the lead role.

The first poster showcases a jigsaw puzzle of mysterious clues hinting at a crime committed. At the heart of the collage, several missing puzzle pieces suggest the face of the culprit. Arifin Shuvoo's character takes the forefront though, indicating his role in unraveling the film's mysteries.

In addition to introducing the poster, the actor wrote, "Awaiting the revelation of whether 'NeelChokro' will maintain its anticipated hue or manifest in the color of blood…"

The film, produced by Filmfios Production in collaboration with Filmlife Production, features a cast including Mondera Chakroborty, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Deepanwita Martin, Shahed Ali, Tiger Robi, Monir Ahmed Shakeel, Priyontee Urbee, Masum Rezwan, and numerous others.

The film's story has been attributed to Angon Podder, Nazim Ud Daula, and Anjan Sarkar Jimy. The screenplay and dialogues are the work of Nazim Ud Daula, Anjan Sarkar Jimy, Md Ashikur Rahman, and Mithu Khan. Emon Shaha and Balam are responsible for the film's music.