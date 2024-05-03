TV & Film
Arifin Shuvoo unleashes first 'NeelChokro' poster

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 02:03 PM Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 02:09 PM
Arifin Shuvoo unleashes first ‘NeelChokro’ poster
Photo: Arifin Shuvoo's Facebook handle

Today, acclaimed Bangladeshi star Arifin Shuvoo revealed the initial poster for the forthcoming film "NeelChokro" (Blue Gang), directed by Mithu Khan, in which he takes on the lead role.

The first poster showcases a jigsaw puzzle of mysterious clues hinting at a crime committed. At the heart of the collage, several missing puzzle pieces suggest the face of the culprit. Arifin Shuvoo's character takes the forefront though, indicating his role in unraveling the film's mysteries.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In addition to introducing the poster, the actor wrote, "Awaiting the revelation of whether 'NeelChokro' will maintain its anticipated hue or manifest in the color of blood…"

The film, produced by Filmfios Production in collaboration with Filmlife Production, features a cast including Mondera Chakroborty, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Deepanwita Martin, Shahed Ali, Tiger Robi, Monir Ahmed Shakeel, Priyontee Urbee, Masum Rezwan, and numerous others.

Anjan Dutt's film on Mrinal Sen to simultaneously release in theatres and OTT

The film's story has been attributed to Angon Podder, Nazim Ud Daula, and Anjan Sarkar Jimy. The screenplay and dialogues are the work of Nazim Ud Daula, Anjan Sarkar Jimy, Md Ashikur Rahman, and Mithu Khan. Emon Shaha and Balam are responsible for the film's music.

