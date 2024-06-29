Ignorant people try to always seek darkness amidst goodness: Shakib

The Shakib Khan starrer latest Eid release, "Toofan", has captivated audiences and reached unprecedented popularity. The film accumulated significant attention both locally and internationally. The Dhallywood superstar is now in high demand across various media outlets. Recently, he participated in an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, delving into his distinguished career and offering insights on a range of subjects.

Shakib Khan is currently a major figure in Bangladesh's cinema industry. Reflecting on this, the Dhallywood star remarked, "So far, I've got more than what I've wanted. I don't feel the weight of the film industry on my shoulders. What I feel is love for my fans. I will continue to work for these wonderful people as long as I live. Many years ago, I dreamed of seeing Bangladeshi cinema reach global audiences. Initially, many thought it was a ghost of a chance, but now that dream is becoming a reality."

Meanwhile, following the Raihan Rafi directorial "Toofan's" success in Bangladesh, it piqued substantial interest from international audiences as well. The film premiered abroad on Friday, June 28, and has quickly shot to fame.

Shakib Khan mentioned that their films are now officially released worldwide, "Last year, 'Priyotoma' achieved significant global success. Our recognition in world markets such as New York, Toronto, London, Dublin, Venice, Sydney, Paris, the Middle East, and other regions has flared up. We are poised to achieve even more in the near future.I am fulfilling my dreams one after another."

Regarding his winning streak of success in films, he said, "From the beginning, I have been trying to do my job properly. Along with me, Arifin Shuvoo, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, and others are all heroes of Bengali cinema. We get love from people because of Bengali cinema. I believe that all of us think we have to take Bengali cinema forward with its best affordability and present it to the world.

When questioned about how he manages controversies, the star remarked, "Some people try to find darkness where there is light. I don't waste time on it. Ignorant comments without basis are pointless and detract from life's meaningful pursuits. Those who are conscientious and knowledgeable don't pay attention to such things."

"Toofan" features Shakib Khan in a dual role. Alongside him, Mimi Chakraborty from India and Nabila from Bangladesh play pivotal roles. The cast also includes Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salahuddin Lavlu, and others.