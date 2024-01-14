Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 03:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 03:49 PM

Cricket

Shakib going to London for eye treatment

Star Sports Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 03:36 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 03:49 PM
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup
Shakib Al Hasan. File Photo: AFP

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is set to depart for London today to see an ophthalmologist, a member of Bangladesh Cricket Board's medical department confirmed to The Daily Star.

Shakib has lately been having issues with his eyesight while batting. He had recently checked up with an ophthalmologist in Dhaka after having done the same during the ODI World Cup in India.

Ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League, Shakib's franchise Rangpur Riders have arranged for the meeting with an ophthalmologist in London. It is not certain when the ace all-rounder would return but he is expected to be back before the start of the BPL, which begins on January 19.

However, the Bangladesh captain had a net session today at the Bashundhara Sports Complex, where he batted wearing glasses, ahead of his departure for London.  

push notification