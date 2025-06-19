TV & Film
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:44 PM
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:44 PM

'NeelChokro' was my refuge after losing my mother: Arifin Shuvoo

Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:50 PM
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:44 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:50 PM
Arifin Shuvoo
Photos: Collected

Actor Arifin Shuvoo has revealed the deeply personal journey behind his latest film "NeelChokro", currently showing in theatres across Bangladesh. As the film nears the end of its second week in cinemas, the actor took to Facebook to share why he took on the role and the emotional challenges he faced during production.

Known for choosing diverse roles, Shuvoo explained, "Films come in all forms. I've always tried to explore different dimensions through different stories. That's why I joined 'NeelChokro'. If every film was like 'Mission Extreme', 'Dhaka Attack' or 'Chuye Dile Mon', you'd be bored. This one is a different kind of story."

The film, he said, speaks to real-life experiences familiar to many Bangladeshis—stories of family, relationships, and the devastating impact of digital exploitation on households. "NeelChokro" was made for viewers who crave honest, socially relevant narratives, he added.

The actor also shared that he lost his mother midway through filming. "Just five or six days after her passing, I resumed work and completed the film. In that mental state, the support I received from the director, producer, co-artistes, crew, and especially my fans—it's something I'll never forget," he wrote. "I'm eternally grateful."

Despite releasing alongside typical Eid blockbusters, "NeelChokro" found resonance with a wide audience, especially families. "I've received countless messages from parents saying this film should be shown in schools and colleges," Shuvoo said. "We're moved by the response."

He concluded by encouraging audiences to take a chance on something different. "If you're looking to step away from the usual Eid fare, give 'NeelChokro' a try—you might be surprised."

Alongside Shuvoo, the film features Mondera Chakroborty, Priyonti Urbee, and Fazlur Rahman Babu in key roles.

