Anjan Dutt's film on Mrinal Sen to simultaneously release in theatres and OTT

Celebrated musician, actor, and director Anjan Dutt is all set for the release of his semi-biographical film, "Chaalchitra Ekhon" on May 10, in the theatres and OTT platform simultaneously.

The trailer of the much-anticipated film was released on Thursday (May 2), offering a glimpse into the narrative world crafted by Dutt.

The film delves into the story of the intricate friendship between legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen and Anjan Dutt, exploring their bond within the framework of a cinematic narrative.

Mrinal Sen, born on May 14, 1923, in a village in Faridpur, Bangladesh, relocated to Kolkata after completing his schooling. He pursued a career in physics at Scottish Church College, Kolkata, before venturing into filmmaking in 1955 with the movie "Raat-Bhor".

In 1981, he cast Anjan Dutt in the role of the sensitive, rebellious character of Deepu in the film "Chaalchitra". Despite the significant age difference between them, they formed a friendship that inspired Anjan Dutt to become involved in filmmaking like his guru Mrinal.

Their camaraderie blossomed during the film's production, marked by endless conversations, debates, and shared moments. Dutt thus drew inspiration from these memories to craft "Chaalchitra Ekhon" — it serves as a heartfelt homage from a disciple to his master, celebrating the legacy of Mrnal Sen.

The film is a nostalgic journey into the 1980s, reflecting the profound bond between Mrinal Sen and Anjan Dutt. It delves into Sen's philosophy and profound love for cinema, resonating deeply with Dutt's reverence for his mentor.

Anjan Dutt's association with acting primarily began under the guidance of Mrinal Sen in 1981, with the film "Chaalchitra". He later transitioned to directing in 1998, establishing himself as a popular filmmaker in his own right.

Despite its official release on May 10, the film has already garnered attention at several film festivals. The film premiered at the International Division of the Kolkata International Film Festival, where it received special jury recognition. It was subsequently screened at the 2024 Dhaka International Film Festival where Dutt received the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Mrinal Sen.

Mrinal Sen

The shooting for the film took place primarily at Sen's residence so as to recreate pivotal moments from his life alongside shared experiences between Sen and Dutt.

In the film, Bidipta Chakraborty portrays Geeta Sen, Mrinal Sen's wife, while Anjan Dutt essays the role of Sen, and Shawon Chakraborty plays the character of Anjan Dutt in the film. Nil Dutt, Anjan Dutt's son, was in charge of the film's music direction.

Starting on May 10, "Chaalchitra Ekhon" will be available on the OTT platform Hoichoi and several prominent theatres across West Bengal, India, offering audiences a glimpse into the profound friendship between Anjan Dutt and Mrinal Sen.