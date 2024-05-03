Internationally acclaimed film 'Adim' is now on Chorki

Many young filmmakers dream of creating films independently - a dream that becomes realised for some but remains elusive for others. One of those who have successfully reached their dreams is the skilled filmmaker, Juboraj Shamim, whose film "Adim" has become well-known both domestically and internationally.

Two years ago, "Adim" won two awards at the Moscow International Film Festival, an event that notably surprised viewers and critics alike, earning accolades for its director from Russian audiences and organisers.

This recognition sparked increased interest among viewers and led to its release in theatres as well. As of May 2, the film has been made available on the OTT platform Chorki.

Director Juboraj Shamim shared his experience, noting, "An independent filmmaker might manage to produce a film through great effort, but the main challenge then becomes distribution. In this regard, Chorki seems like a very favourable platform, allowing the film to reach a broader audience and helping to recoup production costs."

The cast of "Adim" consists mostly of residents from a slum. The lead character, Langra, is played by Badsha, who was selected from among 35 candidates. The other characters, including Sohagi Khatun, Dulal Mia, and Sadek, were also discovered from within the same slum by the filmmaker.

About the casting choice, the director said, "The needs of the film required that we cast individuals who already reside in slums. They could best bring to life the stories of their lives, which ultimately proved true. Viewers who have seen the film have praised the performances of these amateur actors."

The plot of "Adim" follows Langra's transient life. To avoid the repercussions of a crime, he moves from one railway station to another, building relationships wherever he goes. Eventually, he forms a connection with Kala, a drug dealer, and is drawn to Kala's wife, Sohagi, leading to a burgeoning romance. The story continues to unfold from there.

The director took charge of the screenplay, editing, and story himself. The cinematography was carried out by Amir Hamza, with color grading, background score, and sound design credited to Sujon Mahmud. The film has a runtime of just 84 minutes.