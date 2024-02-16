Juboraj Shamim’s ‘Adim’ receives Hiralal Sen Padak

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) has bestowed the esteemed Hiralal Sen Padak–1430 upon director Juboraj Shamim's directorial film "Adim", marking a significant moment at the illustrious Bengali-language film festival, "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro 1430".

Renowned cultural figure Asaduzzaman Noor and Professor Kaberi Gayen of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, jointly presented the prestigious award to filmmaker Juboraj Shamim.

Expressing his gratitude, the director remarked, "'Adim' has gained recognition on international platforms, including Moscow, but this award holds special significance as it is my first national accolade. I dedicate this honour to my beloved mother, Sakhina Begum."

Amidst the festival fervor, a special award was conferred upon the collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", with executive producer and BFDC's management director, Nuzhat Yeasmin, accepting the accolade on behalf of the production.

The five-day cinematic event, "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro", commenced on February 12, showcasing a diverse array of 20 Bengali films, spanning both contemporary and classic works, captivating audiences with their storytelling prowess.

"Adim" has previously garnered acclaim at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival and enjoyed a successful theatrical release on May 26 last year, earning accolades from audiences and critics alike.

The producer has announced plans to make "Adim" available on streaming platforms in the near future, offering viewers an opportunity to experience its cinematic brilliance.