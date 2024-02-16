TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Juboraj Shamim’s ‘Adim’ receives Hiralal Sen Padak

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 16, 2024 08:23 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 16, 2024 08:43 PM
Juboraj Shamim’s ‘Adim’ receives Hiralal Sen Padak
Photo: Collected

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) has bestowed the esteemed Hiralal Sen Padak–1430 upon director Juboraj Shamim's directorial film "Adim", marking a significant moment at the illustrious Bengali-language film festival, "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro 1430".

Renowned cultural figure Asaduzzaman Noor and Professor Kaberi Gayen of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, jointly presented the prestigious award to filmmaker Juboraj Shamim.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Expressing his gratitude, the director remarked, "'Adim' has gained recognition on international platforms, including Moscow, but this award holds special significance as it is my first national accolade. I dedicate this honour to my beloved mother, Sakhina Begum."

Amidst the festival fervor, a special award was conferred upon the collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", with executive producer and BFDC's management director, Nuzhat Yeasmin, accepting the accolade on behalf of the production.

Bubly-Razz starrer ‘Dewaler Desh’ to release on Eid
Read more

Bubly-Razz starrer ‘Dewaler Desh’ to release on Eid

The five-day cinematic event, "Amar Bhashar Cholochitro", commenced on February 12, showcasing a diverse array of 20 Bengali films, spanning both contemporary and classic works, captivating audiences with their storytelling prowess.

"Adim" has previously garnered acclaim at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival and enjoyed a successful theatrical release on May 26 last year, earning accolades from audiences and critics alike. 

The producer has announced plans to make "Adim" available on streaming platforms in the near future, offering viewers an opportunity to experience its cinematic brilliance.

 

Related topic:
Juboraj Shamim's AdimHiralal Sen PadakAmar Bhashar Cholochitro 1430Mujib: The Making of a Nation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Excited to see 'Shonar Bangla': Shantanu Moitra

Excited to see 'Shonar Bangla': Shantanu Moitra

3 local films earn spot in Star Cineplex's top 10 movie list

3 local films earn spot in Star Cineplex's top 10 movie list

Shakib Khan and Arifin Shuvoo spotted at Dhaka airport

Shakib Khan and Arifin Shuvoo spotted at Dhaka airport

‘I blame Shah Rukh Khan’: Arifin Shuvoo on speaking Hindi

Tisha on portraying Bangamata, walking the Busan red carpet

Tisha on portraying Bangamata, walking the Busan red carpet

কোনো একটা দলকে জিতিয়ে দেওয়ার জন্য কমিশন কাজ করবে না: সিইসি
|বাংলাদেশ

কিছু লোকের লাভ হয় বলে আদালতে বিপুল মামলাজট: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, এই মামলাজটের কারণে কিছু লোকের লাভ হয়, তাই মামলাজট কীভাবে কমানো যায় সে বিষয়ে পরামর্শ দিতে কেউ এগিয়ে আসে না।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট বার অ্যাসোসিয়েশন নির্বাচন ৬ ও ৭ মার্চ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification