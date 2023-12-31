3 local films earn spot in Star Cineplex's top 10 movie list

Star Cineplex has unveiled the list of films with the most significant opening at the theatres. Amongst them, three local movies has secured a spot, with Shah Rukh Khan leading the chart with his blockbuster "Jawan".

Raihan Rafi's "Surongo" grabbed the second spot, signifying Afran Nisho's silver screen debut. Claiming the third spot is the emotionally captivating "Priyotoma", starring Shakib Khan, which has engaged the audience with its catchy romantic track and compelling plot.

Securing the fourth position is Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", featuring Cillian Murphy's outstanding performance. Claiming the fifth spot is Shyam Benegal's directorial film, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", a biopic on the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, portrayed by Arifin Shuvoo.

Shah Rukh Khan's films "Dunki" and "Pathaan" both made it to the top 10 list, with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film claiming the sixth spot and Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan" attaining the seventh position.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" ranked 8th amongst the 10, which captivated us with Margot Robbie's outstanding performance. Claiming the 9th spot is Ranbir Kapoor starrer "Animal", where the actor embraced an action-packed role, showcasing relentless skills with a knife, axe, and machine gun. Closing the top 10 is Tom Cruise starrer "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One", earning a significant response from the audience at the Star Cineplex.