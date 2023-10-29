‘I blame Shah Rukh Khan’: Arifin Shuvoo on speaking Hindi

Shyam Benegal's directorial film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" was released across 503 theaters across India on October 27. Previously, a special screening of the movie took place at the National Museum of Indian Cinema's theater in Mumbai, where Bollywood celebrities along with Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah praised the actor for his performance.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Arifin Shuvoo talked about speaking impeccable Hindi and his love for Bollywood dreams.

"Mumbai is like my second home now," Arifin adds. "People changed my name to Arvind, they confidently call me Arvind, and I say 'yeah yes', and I'm fine with that. I feel at home here after four years with the team, cast, and crew," said the actor.

Arifin also speaks Hindi fluently. When asked how he has learned to speak so fluently, he jokes, "Please blame Mr Shah Rukh Khan and all these Bollywood stars. People in Bangladesh are obsessed with him and we can't help but fall in love with him. Since we share a border, Bollywood has a significant influence in Bangladesh. I also have many North Indian and Punjabi friends in India," added the actor.

When asked about whether he has his heart set on Bollywood, the actor revealed that he has his fingers crossed. The actor further revealed that he loves Bollywood films and he is available to watch all his favourite Hindi content on OTT.

"I watch a lot of films," he admits. "My father was a tremendous fan of Yusuf sahab (Dilip Kumar), so we would listen to old Bollywood music on the radio and watch black-and-white films with him. I've seen everything from 'Sholay' to 'Jawan,' 'Paatal Lok,' and everything in between. Because of technology, there is no gap anymore; it's a global village, and that makes me feel extremely close to India," concluded the actor.