‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation' premieres in Kolkata

The film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," which chronicles the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was screened at Nandan yesterday (June 7), a traditional cultural center in Kolkata. This film is a joint production of India-Bangladesh.

Helmed by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, this film was screened at the initiative of the Sub-High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata. It depicts the life and relentless struggles of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the revered founding father of Bangladesh.

The screening commenced with a warm welcome speech by Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias of Bangladesh in Kolkata. The event witnessed Mohibbur Rahman, the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief of Bangladesh, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the monumental contributions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The premiere attracted an array of distinguished personalities from Kolkata, including renowned educationalist and former vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Prof Pabitra Sarkar; celebrated musician Srikanto Acharya; esteemed journalist Sukharanjan Das Gupta; and notable figure Dilip Chakrabarti, among others.