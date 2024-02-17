Striking looks, melodious voice

After the massive success of "Baje Shobhab", Reehan Rasul has consistently delivered super hit tracks. From the enchanting melodies of "Rupkothar Jogote" to the heart-warming "Gaa Chuye Bolo", the artiste has solidified his presence in the world of showbiz. Most recently, his song "Shesh Chiti", featured in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's short film "Booking", has generated buzz on social media.

The singer, dressed in a black and red ensemble, dropped by The Daily Star studio to talk about his incredible career.

"Following the release of 'Baje Shobhab', I found it challenging to emerge from the shadow of the song," said Rehaan. "Its instant viral success led to a barrage of calls from America to Kolkata, all congratulating for it." According to the singer, overwhelming pressure set in, as people began expecting more. "Although I have sung beautiful romantic tracks, they still have a hard time accepting me in anything other than that style. This situation has triggered a genuine sense of identity crisis for me as an artiste."

The singer of "Rupkothar Jogote" shares a close relationship with Mizanur Rahman Aryan, whom he admires immensely. Their collaboration includes projects such as "Networker Baire", "Unish 20" and "Booking". Interestingly, the singer was unaware initially that he was being 'booked' for the project when he just got on board with the song.

"I was informed that I needed to perform for Aryan bhai's project, and upon receiving the demo, I immediately became enamoured with the song. As I began to lend my voice to it, the team provided me with the full context, revealing that Pori Moni and ABM Sumon would be starring in the lead roles. I hold Aryan bhai in high regard, and I felt he really knows how to create magic with music. Additionally, Shomeshwar Oli's lyrics and Sajid Sarker's melodious composition gave it a magical touch." The singer claims that the organic reach that the song received was unparalleled. "Usually, songs are boosted, and that contains monetary transactions. This was not the case this time."

Nowadays, singers are also facing the impending pressure of having followers, as popularity of an artiste depends on it. "I have shortcomings when it comes to presenting myself in front of the camera. I used to perceive music as something you pursued behind the scenes, but the times have changed. It seems essential now to step forward, showcase your face, and amass followers. While I don't inherently believe in the necessity of having followers, if I have supporters who genuinely appreciate music, I would value and welcome them. Their presence holds significant importance for me."

Last year, the singer showcased his singing prowess in three hit movies -- "Surongo", "Priyotoma" and "Antarjal". Amongst them, the singer feels that the melancholic version of "Gaa Chuye Bolo" is closest to his heart. He shared, "For some reason, I felt myself crying without tears—I cried with my voice. Subconsciously, I started reflecting on all the heartbreaks in my life. I found myself in tears while recording the song."

Rehaan harbours a deep fondness for acting, aspiring to take on challenging roles on-screen. "As a child, I dreamt of becoming a villain, and that desire still resonates with me. I am particularly drawn to the idea of playing the villain. In terms of acting, I would love to emulate the styles of Humayun Faridee and Mamunur Rashid, who are known for their portrayals of negative characters. My aspiration is to be a villain who, if defeated, leaves the hero's fans feeling a sense of sadness."