Ahmed Hasan Sunny: Singer, songwriter, rebel

Ahmed Hasan Sunny, a rising star in the music industry, has seen a rapid ascent to fame. Yet he holds steadfast to his artistic principles and personal identity, unruffled by the allure of fame or commercial success. He drops by The Daily Star's studio for a brief chat.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What is in store for the audience this year?

My latest song, "Adomer Afeem", featured in Mohammad Touqir Islam's web series "Sinpaat". The track, penned by Omor Masum and composed by Nabarun Bose, holds a special place for me as it explores a rap-style structure using the local dialect of Rajshahi, a unique venture in my career.

Additionally, I've got a lineup of three or four more songs set to debut in various web series and film, including Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Last Defenders of Monogamy" and Robiul Alam Robi's "Forget me Not". There are more projects in the pipeline, but details will surface once release dates are confirmed. I'm also diving into the world of web series creation, but it's in the early stages, so I'll share more when everything's set in stone.

How do you perceive the relationship between fame and personal identity, especially in the context of your artistic journey?

I have a relationship with art. This relationship is my interpretation towards life. It has nothing to do with fame or commercial aspect. It's about how I deal with art. This is the outcome of my art work. Of course, it feels good when people can relate to it. I am not targeting the masses. Commercial success can sometimes threaten an artiste's authenticity, but for me, while it matters financially, it doesn't affect my pursuit of art. If people didn't listen or like my songs, would I have stopped singing? Of course not. So, that's about it.

What principles guide your creative decisions?

I believe there has to be some sort of truth in it. You have to feel connected. Otherwise, how will I connect with someone else? I am the one who is trying to find the balance. So, you are connecting with me and the work I'm doing.

How do you envision using your platform to inspire and provoke thought in your audience, beyond the realm of entertainment?

Reflecting on the individuals who've positively impacted my life, I'm driven to emulate their kindness by becoming one of those guiding figures. In my artistic pursuits, I see the political influence that artistes wield and recognise the ongoing issues like the plight of Palestine that have long concerned me.

This sentiment isn't new; I've held the Palestinian flag for 11 years, and recent events have further solidified my perspective on the need to address such conflicts through concerts or initiatives like "To Gaza, From Dhaka". While facing resistance from sponsors wanting to avoid sensitive topics like genocide in favour of promoting peace, I believe in confronting these issues directly. Despite the challenges, the goal remains to inspire goodness in others, to remind that life gains meaning through the positive actions we undertake for others.

Could you offer insights into the artistic direction you intend to explore in your future projects?

I want to make films, I want to do music. I want to do both.